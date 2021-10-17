'Electric' - Martin Keown tips Newcastle United duo to 'wreak havoc' against Tottenham

Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Toon Army head into their first match since last week’s high-profile Saudi-backed takeover was completed, and will be looking to secure a first win of the Premier League season.

And despite Spurs being nine points ahead of them in the table, former Arsenal man Keown believes that the Magpies can cause them problems at St. James’ Park.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, he said: “Newcastle can really get at Spurs.

“Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have lost their last two away games in the Premier League, conceding six goals to Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Their only win on the road this season was at Wolves, where they were fortunate that the hosts could not convert any of their 25 shots.

“Newcastle will get chances, especially if they get the ball early into the dancing feet of Allan Saint-Maximin. He’s been electric, carrying the ball further than any other Premier League player this season and creating the most chances from those runs.

“The inclusion of Callum Wilson, if fit enough to feature, will be a major boost. He, more than anyone, will benefit from Saint-Maximin’s twisting and turning and creativity.

“Wilson has that predatory instinct and is a proper No 9 who can wreak havoc with Tottenham’s defence.”