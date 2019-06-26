CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 21: Forest player Jack Colback holds off the challenge of Craig Bryson of Cardiff during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at Cardiff City Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eleven players who could revive their Newcastle United career after Rafa Benitez's exit

Not every one at Newcastle United will be disappointed to see the back of manager Rafa Benitez.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 13:42

While fans mourn the Spaniard's departure and those in the halls of power pick up the pieces after their ill-fated power struggle, there will be some within the camp who see Benitez's exit as an opportunity to revive their Magpies career.

Here we take a look at the 11 players who could come in from the cold, having been edged out or sent out by the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss.

1. Dwight Gayle

The striker netted 24 goals at West Brom last season and looked set to be sold for a fee in the region of £15-20million. Will definitely want to have another crack at the Premier League, either at St James's Park or elsewhere.

2. Jack Colback

Has spent 18 months out on loan at Nottingham Forest having been told to train with the reserves by Benitez. Some positive Championship displays could see the door reopen to a place in the United squad.

3. Jacob Murphy

A winger who has done little to impress at United. Did little to convince West Brom to make a permanent move. Loves the club, but needs to translate that on to the park.

4. Karl Darlow

Was a player who Benitez was unlikely to stand in the way of, should a permanent switch arise. Was almost allowed to depart for Middlesbrough in 2017, but the deal fell through when Benitez was knocked back for Pepe Reina.

