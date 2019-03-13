Elias Sorensen FINALLY set to get a chance for Blackpool after Newcastle United talks

Elias Sorensen could finally be handed a chance at Blackpool – after being left out of six successive squads.

The Newcastle United striker has only played 32 minutes of League One football since being loaned to the club.

However, a number of injuries at Bloomfield Road could see manager Terry McPhillips turn to the 19-year-old, who netted 19 goals for Newcastle's Under-23s before joining Blackpool.

McPhillips has been in contact with Ben Dawson, United's Under-23 coach, about Sorensen's situation.

Newcastle had loaned the Denmark Under-21 international to Blackpool so he could gain valuable first-team experience – not so he could sit in the stands.

"I’m in touch with the Under-23s coach at Newcastle," said McPhillips, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw by Doncaster Rovers last night.

“With the injuries we’ve got now, I think he’ll come back into the squad. He’s just been unlucky – he's done nothing wrong.

“You’ve just seen tonight, Michael Nottingham has been left out of the squad in recent weeks, but he’s come in and scored.

“At this stage, it comes down to your squad, and we’ve got a few missing now, so we will see and we will pick a team for Saturday (against Burnton Albion). But it will be competitive.”