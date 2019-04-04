Elias Sorensen opens up on why he came back from Blackpool loan and hopes for Newcastle future

Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen has admitted that he was left “devastated” by how his loan move to SkyBet League One club Blackpool worked out.

The Danish hitman struck 19 goals in the first half of the season with the Magpies Under-23s side which prompted interest from a whole host of Football League clubs.

Sorensen followed in the footsteps of Sean Longstaff in moving to Blackpool, but unlike the first-team midfielder he struggled to make an impact at Bloomfield Road.

The 19-year-old played just 32 minutes of football during his two-month stay with the Tangerines – a statistic that led to him being recalled by United.

Now he is hoping to put his disappointment behind him and is targeting a 20th goal of the season ato help Ben Dawson’s second string side secure promotion into the Premier League 2’s top-flight.

But he admitted that his is still left smarting by his time with Blackpool.

Sorensen said: “Going out on loan was supposed to lead to giving me a chance to getting into the first team when I came back.

“But the loan wasn’t what I hoped it would be, to be honest.

“Obviously I train every day and train as hard as I can because being in the first team is where I want to be.

“I was gutted about how the loan worked out.

“I don’t think I got the chance to show what I could do.

“I am devastated that they never gave me a chance, but hopefully now I am back I can make the most of what is here.

“It’s good to be back amongst the lads and to get some minutes into the tank.

“I just want to get my confidence back once again and I want to kick on and help this side get promotion.”

Sorensen was left out of six successive Blackpool squads for their League One matches by manager Terry McPhillips, who said the youngster hadn’t done enough in training to make him be picked ahead of other forwards.

“It’s his first loan, but down at Squires Gate, we picked the other lads ahead of him because they’ve done better than him – in my opinion,” said McPhillips.

“I’m not saying he did badly in training, he just didn’t do enough. He’s a great kid.”

Sorensen was in the United Under-23s side that saw off their Derby County counterparts to seal a place in the last four of the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon.

The striker couldn’t get amongst the scorers as goals from Owen Bailey, Matty Longstaff and Mo Sangare helped the Magpies to a 3-2 win at Whitley Park.

Sorensen admitted that his side had made life difficult for themselves after throwing away a two-goal lead at half-time but is now looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

“I think we made it hard for ourselves in the second half,” he said.

“At two goals up we should be winning it comfortably, but we got a win which is the most important thing.

“Derby are a good side, they are in the top three of the league above us, so we are very happy to have beaten them.

“We take each game as it comes so we don’t really care if it’s a semi-final or a final coming up.

“We just try to win every game and we will be doing the same no matter who we face.”