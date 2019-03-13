Elias Sorensen recalled from disastrous loan at Blackpool as Newcastle United end THREE loans

Elias Sorensen has been recalled from his loan at Blackpool.

Sorensen has returned to Newcastle United after playing just 32 minutes of League One football since moving in January's transfer window.

The striker – who had scored 19 goals for United's Under-23s before heading to Bloomfield Road – had been left out of six successive Blackpool squads by manager Terry McPhillips.

Phillips said Sorensen had been "unlucky" after last night's 1-1 draw against Doncaster Rovers.

A statement from Blackpool read: "The club would like to wish Elias all the very best for the future."

Sorensen has been called up by Denmark's Under-20s for a friendly against Romania in Spain on March 25.

Callum Roberts and Jamie Sterry have also been recalled from their respective half-season loans at Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

Roberts and Sterry had also struggled for minutes on the pitch.

Sterry was not involved in Crewe's goalless draw against Cambridge United last night.

"He didn't train (Monday), and we’ll see where he is, where we are up to with him," said Crewe manager David Artell.

Meanwhile, Roberts – who scored in Newcastle's 4-2 FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park – only made three substitute appearances for Colchester.

The trio will spent the rest of the season with Ben Dawson's Under-23s, and could feature in Friday night's Premier League Cup game against Reading at Woking's Kingfield Stadium.