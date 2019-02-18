Elias Sorensen situation is a concern for Newcastle United

Elias Sorensen has another frustrating Saturday afternoon with loan club Blackpool.

The striker, signed on loan from Newcastle United, didn't even make the bench for the club's League One game against Charlton Athletic.

Sorensen – who signed a new deal at St James's Park last month – was loaned to Blackpool on January 21 after a blistering few months which saw him score 19 goals for United's Under-23s and net twice for Denmark's Under-21s.

However, the 19-year-old, sent to Bloomfield Road for regular first-team football by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, has managed just 32 minutes on the field.

Sorensen travelled to London with his team-mates for the Charlton game, but he didn't make the bench because of an EFL regulation.

If a club is unable to name at least one club-developed player in their squad, then it can only name six substitutes, and that was the case for Blackpool at The Valley, where Sorensen, an unused substitute for the previous two games, missed out on a place on the bench.

Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool take on Oxford United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, and United, keen for Sorensen to develop further this season, are following developments at the club, which signed Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff on loan last season.

Benitez involved Sorensen in several first-team training sessions last year, and Newcastle's manager wants to see him tested at League One level.

Speaking in November, Benitez said: “We’re lucky to have some young players coming sometimes to help the first team. He did well. He has energy and movement. We’re just talking about a couple of training sessions, but you could see the lad has the effort and desire to play in the first team.

“It depends on him. The players have to knock on the door by what they do on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, a receiver was last week appointed at Blackpool to force owner Owen Oyston to pay the £25million he owes to former co-chairman Valeri Belokon.

The move, which effectively ends the controversial reign of the unpopular Oyston, could lead to the deduction of 12 points by the EFL.