Elias Sorensen update at Blackpool as fans call for Newcastle United recall

Elias Sorensen and Callum Roberts have played just 69 minutes of football between them since leaving Newcastle United on loan.

Rafa Benitez loaned Sorensen and Roberts out so they could play first-team football in January.

Yet neither has played much football.

Striker Sorensen has made one substitute’s appearance for League One side Blackpool, while winger Roberts – who netted in Newcastle’s FA Cup win over Blackurn Rovers in January – has come off the bench three times for Colchester United in League Two.

Jamie Sterry has fared a little better at Crewe Alexandra, though he had to wait for a chance.

The defender’s start against Northampton Town last weekend was the first appearance of his second loan spell at Gresty Road.

Sorensen, meanwhile, was loaned out after a free-scoring few months for United’s Under-23s.

The 19-year-old netted 19 goals – and earned a new contract – before heading to Bloomfield Road, where he has been told to “wait his turn” by manager Terry McPhillips.

“We’ve got plenty to pick from, and we just ask for the lads on the bench, and those who aren’t in the squad, to ‘stay patient, wait your turn and stick with us’,” said McPhillips.

Blackpool, no longer majority owned by Owen Oysten following a court decision last month, are eighth in the League One table and pushing for a play-off place.

Sorensen returned to Tyneside to play for the Under-23s last month.

Some Newcastle fans have called for Sorensen to be recalled because of a lack of games.