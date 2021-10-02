Elliot Anderson makes last-minute journey to link up with Newcastle United squad
Steve Bruce has named an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Newcastle United, 17th in the Premier League, are looking for their first win of the season at Molineux, and injury-hit Bruce has named the same team which drew 1-1 against Watford last weekend.
Bruce hopes to have Callum Wilson back from injury after the international break which follows the game. United’s head coach said: “I still think it’s a bit early for the two, three that are missing. We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days. Hopefully, after the break, we'll have a healthier squad.”
Elliot Anderson – who captained Newcastle’s Under-23s in their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night – is on the bench at Molineux.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle.