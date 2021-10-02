Elliot Anderson makes last-minute journey to link up with Newcastle United squad

Newcastle United, 17th in the Premier League, are looking for their first win of the season at Molineux, and injury-hit Bruce has named the same team which drew 1-1 against Watford last weekend.

Bruce hopes to have Callum Wilson back from injury after the international break which follows the game. United’s head coach said: “I still think it’s a bit early for the two, three that are missing. We expect Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles to be training in the next couple of days. Hopefully, after the break, we'll have a healthier squad.”

Elliot Anderson – who captained Newcastle’s Under-23s in their 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last night – is on the bench at Molineux.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Krafth, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson, Gayle.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Matt Ritchie warms up at Molineux.