Elliott Dickman heaps praise on Newcastle United U23s staff following arrival from Sunderland

Dickman was appointed as the young Magpies’ new boss and just over 24 hours later stepped into the dugout for the first time, overseeing a 2-2 draw with Norwich City.

The former long-serving Sunderland coach was present at training on Thursday but praised his staff – and predecessors – for their work before his arrival.

“I really enjoyed it,” Dickman told the Gazette. ­

“The players worked really hard and had a really good attitude towards the game. Like any game, as coaches we’re always going to assess it and pick bits out that could be better.

“But there’s still plenty of positives in there.

“That’s credit to the under-23s staff who’ve worked with the group but also Mark Atkinson, Neil Winskill and Steve Harper – they’ve obviously been hugely involved in that and other coaches that aren’t here now as well who’ve gone onto pastures new.

“Credit goes to them. There is a decent side and hopefully in time, working together, we’ll continue to develop them.”

Dickman will now enjoy a full week of training before travelling to Southampton next Friday.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I enjoyed training with the lads yesterday (Thursday) in terms of just seeing things and observing things.

“I tried talking to the players – not everybody – but most of the players as much as I could.

“A week now before the Southampton game is a great opportunity for me to get to know the players and staff better and for them to know me better.

“As long as we are developing and improving as a team and as individuals, that’s the main focus.”

Jay Turner-Cooke, a player Dickman knows well from his time on Wearside, scored and won the penalty in the draw with Norwich.

Dickman said: “I thought he was outstanding. His work ethic was really good.

“He took his goal really, really well. He looked very sharp and lively.

“He played really, really well and I’m delighted for him, to see the progress he’s made since he joined Newcastle.

“That’s the standard that he has set and he’s got to play like that as much as he can which is not an easy task but with the support everyone will give him, hopefully we’ll see more of that.”

