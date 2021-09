Emil Krafth's international absence explained ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford

The Newcastle United defender played in last week’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Spain.

However, Krafth was not involved in the weekend’s friendly against Uzbekistan.

And Sweden coach Janne Andersson revealed yesterday that the 27-year-old had been allowed to leave the training camp to be with his partner, who’s expecting their second child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sweden's Emil Krafth, centre, playing against Spain last week.