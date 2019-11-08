England call up for Newcastle United midfielder
Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff has been called up to the England under-20 squad.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:46 am
The 19-year-old is rewarded for his impressive first few weeks in the Magpies’ first-team by being handed a first call up at international level.
He forms part of the England squad, which also contains ex-United defender Lewis Gibson, who take on Portugal and Iceland later this month.
Longstaff burst on the scene with a debut, match-winning goal against Manchester United and has since started against Chelsea and Wolves.