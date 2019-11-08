NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff of Newcastle United arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old is rewarded for his impressive first few weeks in the Magpies’ first-team by being handed a first call up at international level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He forms part of the England squad, which also contains ex-United defender Lewis Gibson, who take on Portugal and Iceland later this month.