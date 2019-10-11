England confirm Matty Longstaff on their radar – but needs more gametime at Newcastle United

England under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has confirmed Matty Longstaff is on the radar for a call-up – but hinted the player needs more gametime at Newcastle United to get the nod.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:10 am
Updated Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:11 am
Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019

Longstaff burst on the Premier League scene with a match-winning goal on top flight debut against Manchester United at the weekend – and Boothroyd says he’s been watching the 19-year-old closely.

“We are certainly aware of him. It’s a little bit early,” said Boothroyd.

“There are one or two who have been at it for a period of time. That’s not to say he won’t get in because I’ve been to see him.

“Last week was brilliant - it was great to see and great for football I thought. The whole crowd connected with it. He’s up against some good players in Tom Davies, Joe Willock, Phil Foden and Oliver Skipp. There is some talent there – it’s a tough area to break into.”