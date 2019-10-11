England confirm Matty Longstaff on their radar – but needs more gametime at Newcastle United
England under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has confirmed Matty Longstaff is on the radar for a call-up – but hinted the player needs more gametime at Newcastle United to get the nod.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:10 am
Updated
Friday, 11th October 2019, 11:11 am
Longstaff burst on the Premier League scene with a match-winning goal on top flight debut against Manchester United at the weekend – and Boothroyd says he’s been watching the 19-year-old closely.
“We are certainly aware of him. It’s a little bit early,” said Boothroyd.
“There are one or two who have been at it for a period of time. That’s not to say he won’t get in because I’ve been to see him.
“Last week was brilliant - it was great to see and great for football I thought. The whole crowd connected with it. He’s up against some good players in Tom Davies, Joe Willock, Phil Foden and Oliver Skipp. There is some talent there – it’s a tough area to break into.”