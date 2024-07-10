Newcastle United stars Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon have the chance to become Euro 2024 champions after England booked their place in the final of the tournament with a win over the Netherlands.

The Magpies winger didn't get off the bench for the Three Lions but Trippier put in a sterling 45 minutes of work in the first half as the sides went in at the break level at 1-1.

There were calls for Gareth Southgate to turn to Gordon as the fixture turned cagey but the England manager instead entrusted Chelsea man Cole Palmer and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins - a wise decision too as the duo linked up for a late winner. Here's how the England players rated.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 7 Reacted well to save a shot from Van Dijk in the second half. If there weren't four players more guilty of an error for the Simons goal, perhaps fingers would be pointed at the Everton man. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . Marc Guehi - 7 All three centre-backs looked caught in the headlights for Xavi Simons' goal but steadied after that. Whether Guehi played better than Konsa did last match is a close call. Did well to recover from a slip to put his body in the way of Weghorst late on. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Kyle Walker - 7 Some moments of brilliance, some moments of, well, not so brilliance. Used his blistering pace to good effect defensively, an intervention around the 73rd minute mark fantastic, but was perhaps the most suspect when defending the Simons' goal. | Getty Images