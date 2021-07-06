EPL manager sack race: Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce's job security - according to bookies
The new Premier League season is still weeks away, and already attentions have turned to which managers could be sent packing in the coming campaign.
Newcastle United fans haven’t always been particularly pleased with Steve Bruce’s time in the dugout, but a strong end to last season may just have bought the Toon Army manager some more precious time in the eyes of the club’s hierarchy.
The fact of the matter is that nobody is truly safe in the Premier League, and the world of professional football management can be a cruel and ruthless place.
With that in mind, The Sack Race have put together a complete list of every top flight manager to reveal the latest odds on them being given the boot first this season, and to determine who has the highest likelihood of being shown to the exit door.
