EPL rivals put Newcastle United target up for sale, Big update on Toon pursuit of Liverpool star

Pressure began to build on Bruce last term when his side won just twice in 21 matches between December and April and as a result fell deep into relegation trouble.

They did drag themselves clear in the latter stages of the campaign, but anti-Bruce sentiments have prevailed in some quarters, with frustration also directed at Mike Ashley and the Premier League amid the ongoing takeover saga.

Recently, a report from the Daily Star claimed Bruce was set to be handed a new three-year contract by Mike Ashley.

Reacting to those rumours, pundit Paddy Kenny insists Bruce has “had it tough” on Tyneside but has done “amazing”.

Kenny told Football Insider: "It’s a strange one because he’s trying to get the sale of the club through.

“Unless the owners want to keep Bruce as well, that could be one explanation.

“For me, Bruce has had it tough at Newcastle. They have had so many injuries.

“You could see that when they got their squad together later in the season, they started to get results and go further up the table.

“Personally, I think he’s done an amazing job at Newcastle. He got some great results.

“I don’t know why the fans are furious. I know they don’t want Ashley there but I think Bruce has done a good job with the cards he’s been dealt.”

