Everton and Tottenham urged to sign Newcastle United star, West Ham 'target' prefers move to Premier League rival

It’s been a rocky start for Steve Bruce’s side in their opening six Premier League games but one thing that has remained consistent is the constant transfer speculation.

Here’s the latest surrounding St James’s Park:

Tottenham and Everton urged to sign Allan Saint-Maximin

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson has urged Tottenham and Everton to sign Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman has started the season in fine form with two goals and three assists in six league appearances.

This has seen the 24-year-old linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and Hutchinson fears United will lose him.

“I feel for Saint-Maximin. On a serious note, as a Newcastle fan, I am petrified we’re going to lose him,” Hutchison told the Weekend Review.

“He is far too good for us. Incredible player. He’s the type of player Tottenham should be looking at, or Everton. He’s better than us."

Aaron Ramsey ‘prefers’ Everton move

Aaron Ramsey prefers a move to Everton over Newcastle United and West Ham, according to reports in Italy.

Speculation earlier this week linked the three Premier League clubs with a move for Ramsey, who could leave Juventus for free.

However, the Welshman’s big wages at Juve was highlighted as a potential stumbling block as he is under contract until 2023.

If a move is to arise however, TuttoJuve claims the 30-year-old would prefer a move to Rafa Benitez’s Toffees.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.