Everton and Tottenham urged to sign Newcastle United star, West Ham 'target' prefers move to Premier League rival
Failure to win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday and Newcastle United will head into the second international break of the season still winless.
It’s been a rocky start for Steve Bruce’s side in their opening six Premier League games but one thing that has remained consistent is the constant transfer speculation.
Here’s the latest surrounding St James’s Park:
Tottenham and Everton urged to sign Allan Saint-Maximin
Former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson has urged Tottenham and Everton to sign Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Frenchman has started the season in fine form with two goals and three assists in six league appearances.
This has seen the 24-year-old linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and Hutchinson fears United will lose him.
“I feel for Saint-Maximin. On a serious note, as a Newcastle fan, I am petrified we’re going to lose him,” Hutchison told the Weekend Review.
“He is far too good for us. Incredible player. He’s the type of player Tottenham should be looking at, or Everton. He’s better than us."
Aaron Ramsey ‘prefers’ Everton move
Aaron Ramsey prefers a move to Everton over Newcastle United and West Ham, according to reports in Italy.
Speculation earlier this week linked the three Premier League clubs with a move for Ramsey, who could leave Juventus for free.
However, the Welshman’s big wages at Juve was highlighted as a potential stumbling block as he is under contract until 2023.
If a move is to arise however, TuttoJuve claims the 30-year-old would prefer a move to Rafa Benitez’s Toffees.