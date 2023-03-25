Newcastle are reportedly monitoring 19-year-old winger Giovani with club scouts attending Palmeiras’ 0-0 draw with Guarani on March 5, according to ESPN. The youngster started the match on the right wing before being replaced at half-time.

The Brazil Under-20 international has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League with Everton claimed to be considering a summer bid while Nottingham Forest are also keen. ESPN claim Palmeiras would consider offers in excess of £13million for Giovani despite the teenager having a £52million release clause in his contract which runs until 2026.

Newcastle is looking to expand its global recruitment network and appoint scouts specialising in South American football. Head of recruitment Steve Nickson has also spent time in South America watching the likes of Vasco de Gama’s Andrey Santos – who has since joined Chelsea – and Angelo Gabriel of Santos. Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque has also been on the club’s radar.

Giovani of Palmeiras looks on during the match between Palmeiras and Ceara as part of Brasileirao Series A 2021 at Arena Barueri on December 09, 2021 in Barueri, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

The Magpies are hoping to build on the recent success they have had with Brazilian players Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton by looking to recruit some of the country’s next top talents.

Newcastle United hold talks to sign Marcus Thuram

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram could be one of the transfer bargains of the summer as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 25-year-old France international has scored 15 goals in 26 matches for Gladbach so far this campaign.

According to 90min, Newcastle are one of many clubs interested in the player’s services and have held talks with Borussia Monchengladbach, who are set to lose him on a free once his contract expires this summer. So it will be talks with Thuram’s representatives that will actually help get a potential deal over the line.