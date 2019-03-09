'Everton will win today!': Newcastle United fans react as Rafa Benitez snubs key man

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to take on Everton - and fans have been quick to react.

The Spaniard has been forced into one change, with the injured Sean Longstaff replaced by Ki Sung-yeung - with Benitez preferring the Korean to Jonjo Shelvey.

DeAndre Yedlin also returns to the side at the expense of Javier Manquillo, but it's the omission of key man Shelvey which has supporters talking on social media.

READ: Full team news from St James's Park as Newcastle take on Everton

Here's the best of the fan reaction to Benitez's bold call:

@wellzy95nufc said: "Would of preferred shelvey but ki is still a good replacement"

@Jordan_Moody92 added: "No shelvey? Everton’s win the day"

@KieranParr17 asked: "Why does Josleu keep making the bench instead of Muto?

MORE: Jonjo Shelvey opens up on a 'tortuous' few months at Newcastle

@HeelTurnDan posted: "Right choice bringing Ki in"

@Toontone100 joked: "have to say I like the team today - for me right choices but ... I just hope they play a helluva lot better than my golf this morning ..."

@iHeatz commented: "Ki was doing perfectly fine before he went off to Asian cup I can see why he's started in front of Jonjo"

@lee_davies86 said: "I called for Ki to start. Much more consistent and able to let Hayden, Almiron and Perez go full hog with attack"