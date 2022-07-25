As the side prepares to face Benfica at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off), we look back at the pre-season friendlies against Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Mainz 05 and the practice match against Burnley to see which players Eddie Howe has been using the most.
Four senior players are still yet to get any minutes so far this pre-season while the majority of the squad have featured in all four matches so far.
Howe has also called upon several Under-21 players to help bolster squad numbers while out in Austria and Portugal this month.
Here is every Newcastle United first team player and Under-21s player involved in pre-season matchday squads ranked from fewest to most minutes played so far this month...