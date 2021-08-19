Every player linked with Newcastle United this transfer window - and the rumour rated

The summer window started slowly for Newcastle United, with their first signing, Joe Willock, only joining the club late last week.

Willock, who spent the end of last season on-loan at St James’s Park, admitted the decision to join Newcastle was, in the end, “very easy”.

“It was a big step for me in my career to leave my boyhood club and move away from my comfort zone.

"The Newcastle fans, team and manager made it easier to make the decision.

"The love I have for Newcastle is immense, so it made the decision very easy for me towards the end.”

Willock continued: "I had the option to stay (at Arsenal) or look at other avenues to better my career and I chose the second option.

"Coming back to Newcastle was always at the top of my list.

“When I decided to leave Arsenal, there was only one place I was going to go and it was going to be Newcastle.”

He added: “For me, it was all about the feeling I got when I played in front of the fans and the feeling when I stepped out at St James’s Park.”

Willock’s transfer has been a summer-long saga and, naturally, he wasn't the only player linked with a move to Tyneside.

Here, we look at all the players linked with Newcastle United this summer and rate each reported rumour:

1. Newcastle United are still looking to add further signings. Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Kristoffer Ajer - Rumour Rating 9/10 Newcastle were interested in bringing Ajer to Tyneside from Celtic, however, they could not match Celtic’s valuation and instead he moved to newly-promoted Brentford. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Adam Armstrong - Rumour Rating 4/10 The former Newcastle striker had been linked with a move away from Ewood Park all summer. The Toon’s need for a back-up striker made them a potential destination but a £15m fee proved to be too much. Signed for Southampton. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Chris Brunskill Photo Sales

4. Papiss Demba Cissé - Rumour Rating 1/10 Nostalgia no doubt helped to spread this rumour when it was announced Cissé had been released on a free transfer by Fenerbahce. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales