The year 2021 saw supporters finally return to stadiums after matches took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time and have ended the year on course to claim a sixth title.
Meanwhile, teams like Newcastle United have endured a difficult year on the pitch despite remaining in the division.
To assess just how good (or bad) every Premier League team’s year was, we’ve compiled a league table based only on league matches that took place during the calendar year.
The ranking includes all 23 clubs to play in the Premier League in 2021, although newly promoted and relegated teams such as Brentford, Norwich City and Watford are at a significant disadvantage having played significantly fewer games.
Here are the full Premier League standings based on all matches to take place in 2021 to see how each side has fared…