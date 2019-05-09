Every star to be named Newcastle United Player of the Year in the Premier League era - including some surprising winners
Salomon Rondon has been named Newcastle United's Player of the Year for 2018/19 - but which elite names does he join in winning the annual award?
Click and scroll through the pages as we take you all the way back to 1993/94 to discover every winner since:
1. Andy Cole
1993/94
Getty
2. Barry Venison
1994/95
Getty
3. Darren Peacock
1995/96
Getty
4. Steve Watson
1996/97
Getty
