Salomon Rondon was crowned Newcastle Unted's Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season

Every star to be named Newcastle United Player of the Year in the Premier League era - including some surprising winners

Salomon Rondon has been named Newcastle United's Player of the Year for 2018/19 - but which elite names does he join in winning the annual award?

Click and scroll through the pages as we take you all the way back to 1993/94 to discover every winner since:

1993/94

1. Andy Cole

1993/94
1994/95

2. Barry Venison

1994/95
1995/96

3. Darren Peacock

1995/96
1996/97

4. Steve Watson

1996/97
