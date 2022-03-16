Following Sunday’s defeat at Chelsea, The Magpies head coach was asked about 81 executions taking place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He responded: “I'm just going to stick to football, I'm still bitterly disappointed about the result.”

The reason Howe is being asked these questions lies within the ownership structure at Newcastle, which is 80-per-cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle Head Coach Eddie Howe (c) pictured at his unveiling press conference with Directors Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St. James Park on November 10, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Howe’s reluctance to respond has seen him criticised by certain members of the media and wider public. And at Wednesday's pre-match press conference ahead of Everton, the 44-year-old discussed the situation at length and explained the reason behind his short responses.

There has been a little bit of criticism aimed in your direction after not speaking on Sunday about the issues and the situation over in Saudi Arabia, is there anything you’d like to add?

“It's a difficult one for everyone concerned. I understand the questions have to be asked, I've got no problem with that.

“From my perspective – and I've always maintained this – my specialist subject is football. It's what I know, it's what I've trained to do.

Newcastle Head coach Eddie Howe looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“As soon as I deviate from that into an area where I don't feel qualified to have a huge opinion, I think I go into dangerous ground, so I prefer to stick to what I believe I know.

“I'm hugely proud to represent this football club and the supporters and the city and I'm trying to create a team the city can be proud of, and all my energy is going into that and will continue to."

Are you uncomfortable being asked about geo-politics?

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates with fans after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It's not uncomfortable to be asked about it and I understand you have to ask me, but then it's my right to answer in the way that I feel is best for me and Newcastle United.

“At the moment, I feel it's best that I give you as much as I can without going into an area that I feel is not the right place for me to go to.

“As I say, we've got a game tomorrow and that has to be my energy, otherwise the team will suffer."

Do you read up around the subjects you are being pressed on at the moment?

"Yes, definitely, I have done that. I will continue to do so. Anyone who has seen me work behind the scenes knows that I am football and job obsessed.

"Part of my job now, in the modern, football management scene, is to know what is going on around the world. I will do that.

“But football has to be, and will always be, my passion and the main crux of my job. I think that is where my time needs to be spent.”

Did you consider these issues when you were first approached about the Newcastle job?

“When you’re entering discussions, I’m looking at Newcastle as the club that it is – the stadium, the supporter base, the team, the league position. That had to be my focus then.

"You meet the people behind the scenes – Amanda [Staveley, director], Mehrdad [Ghodoussi, director], Yasir [Al-Rumayyan, chairman] – brilliant people who I have a great relationship with.

"A lot of trust has been built between us. And, of course, the club is owned by people who the Premier League have allowed to own a football club. From my side, that is as far as it went.

“I have reviewed my decision based upon the people I have met and, from day one, we have had a great relationship. I am very proud to manage this football club. It is a very special place.”

Have you had any guidance from the owners on these massive issues? Would you like them to come out and face these questions as well?

"I've had discussions with them on various things. Would I like them to come out? No, they will do what they think is right for the football club and they're also acting in the best interests of Newcastle United like I am.

"That's for them to do. Obviously, I face you guys every week and that's an absolute privilege to do that so I understand that you have to ask varied questions on various subjects, and I've got no issue in dealing with those.”

Away from football, are you interested in politics and current affairs?

"I was a footballer with a slight difference. I was 19 or 20 at Bournemouth going onto the team bus with The Times under my arm and getting some very strange looks from my team-mates.

"But I come from a family where things were pushed towards me and I was quite interested in world politics. I had a little more time when I was playing to actually look into it. Now that I'm managing, your [free] time is such a scarce resource really .

"That is not to say I don't keep up to date. It is something I will have to dedicate more time to but it has gone out of my life slightly.”

Do you expect to be asked the same (human rights, geo-political) questions for as long as you are here?

"My wish is to just talk about football of course. That is, I believe my best subject and I enjoy talking football with you guys and I will do that until I am told to stop or I have to go for training! So of course, that is my preference."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.