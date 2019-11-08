NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everything Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce revealed ahead of Bournemouth – including Ritchie, targets & strength in depth

Newcastle United are looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season when Eddie Howe brings his Bournemouth side to St James’s Park tomorrow.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:45 pm

And here’s EVERYTHING Steve Bruce has said ahead of the encounter – including a significant injury update on Matt Ritchie.

1. Close but no cigar for Schar

"Matt and Fab Shar haven’t made it, still got a bit to do. We don’t think it’s that bad for Fab."

Photo: Paul Harding

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Matt Ritchie setback

"Matt was going along so well, he has had a bit of reaction to training. He was going along nicely, when it is pretty serious after being operated on, but we thought he was back ten days ago, but in training he has pulled up in training."

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Too soon for Florian Lejeune

"Lejeune has come through, this weekend is a bit soon, but we need to get some minutes into him. He played 70 minutes the other night and he is chomping at the bit."

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Strength in depth

"We have six (central defender) if I count Paul Dummett. It is no surprise Ciaran (Clark) has played so well. Fede (Fernandez) is an Argentine international, played at the highest level. It is difficult to manage six of them but we are pleased in that respect."

Photo: Alex Pantling

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3