And here’s EVERYTHING Steve Bruce has said ahead of the encounter – including a significant injury update on Matt Ritchie.
1. Close but no cigar for Schar
"Matt and Fab Shar haven’t made it, still got a bit to do. We don’t think it’s that bad for Fab."
2. Matt Ritchie setback
"Matt was going along so well, he has had a bit of reaction to training. He was going along nicely, when it is pretty serious after being operated on, but we thought he was back ten days ago, but in training he has pulled up in training."
3. Too soon for Florian Lejeune
"Lejeune has come through, this weekend is a bit soon, but we need to get some minutes into him. He played 70 minutes the other night and he is chomping at the bit."
4. Strength in depth
"We have six (central defender) if I count Paul Dummett. It is no surprise Ciaran (Clark) has played so well. Fede (Fernandez) is an Argentine international, played at the highest level. It is difficult to manage six of them but we are pleased in that respect."
