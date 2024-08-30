Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Merson has admitted he is ‘worrying’ about Newcastle United following their failure to sign Marc Guehi this summer.

Guehi emerged as Newcastle United’s number one target but, despite almost a month of negotiating with Crystal Palace, he will remain an Eagles player and the Magpies look likely to end the window without strengthening their defensive options. Having missed out on European qualification last season, Newcastle entered the summer window aiming to strengthen their first-team squad as they bid to return to the Champions League.

However, with just hours of the window left to go, it appears that they will end it frustrated with just Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula joining as senior outfield signings. Guehi would have been a statement signing for the club and someone that would have immediately improved the starting side, something that cannot be said about any of their summer arrivals to date.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The England international impressed at Euro 2024 this summer and has captained Palace in their first few games of the season as the Eagles remained steadfast in their valuation of the defender. Merson, meanwhile, believes it is a worry for Newcastle United that they have not been able to get that deal over the line: “I think if it was 65 million up-front, I think you are dropping him off,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Before the Euros he was probably a 30 million player. I don’t think the money is all in one hit.

“I don’t think it’s good for Newcastle. If I’m Eddie Howe I’m thinking – because the week before was go that extra 5 million and we want to hang around – if Newcastle can’t afford to go to that you start worrying about Newcastle a bit with all the money they are supposed to have.

“But fair play to Palace, they have dug their heels in as a smaller club, no disrespect, and they have gone bang. I’m a big fan of Guehi, he keeps you in the Premier League, so that’s another 100 million or 150 million to them.

“But how does the lad react now? Big couple of months for him because it will knock him sideways, definitely.”