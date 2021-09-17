Ex-Arsenal midfielder says Mike Ashley won't get a "better man" than Steve Bruce for Newcastle United job

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on August 21, 2021 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Steve Bruce has come under criticism for a majority of his time with Newcastle United and the Magpies poor start to the 2021/22 campaign hasn’t helped his case.

Fans have been protesting against the manager, as well as owner Mike Ashley, and the pressure is building on Bruce as his side still search for their first win of the season.

However, Parlour believes many managers are in the same situation as Bruce in the early stages of the campaign.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Fabian Schaer of Newcastle United cuts a dejected figure following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on August 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"You look across the board... if you have a couple of bad results every single manager is under pressure but they know exactly what situation they are in and realistically if you don't get results you get sacked and you have to leave the club,” He told talkSPORT.

"But I don't think Mike Ashley is going to get a better man than Steve Bruce with the resources he has got at the moment so that's probably why at the moment he won't get sacked because he's doing the best he can - simple as that.”

The former Manchester United defender joined the Magpies in 2019 following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday and led his side to a thirteenth place and twelfth place finish over the last two seasons.

Ray Parlour was quick to defend Bruce - who had been living the dream becoming manager of his boyhood club – and criticised the media for making the 60-year-old's job a lot more difficult.

“He's a Newcastle fan isn't he? So he wants the best for the club and he's trying to do the best he can,” Parlour said.

"Reports like this morning's doesn't help, saying 'oh he's had a bust up with him’... that shouldn't be in the papers if I'm being honest.

"You're on a the back foot straight away as a manager, it doesn't help the situation.”

Daily Mail reported last night that Newcastle assistant boss Graeme Jones and striker Dwight Gayle were involved in a training ground bust-up this week – on the eve of their Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Tonight’s fixture is vital for Newcastle United as Steve Bruce looks to give the fans something to smile about with their first win, however Marcelo Bielsa’s side are also hoping for their first victory after a 3-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend.

Despite a difficult start for the Magpies, Parlour told talkSPORT that he believes Bruce will be “suddenly back in the good books” if he is to guide the Tyneside club to a win at St. James’ Park tonight.