Ex-Bundesliga boss fresh favourite for Newcastle United job, Man City ace could command £67m price tag

Magpies boss Steve Bruce oversaw his 1000th game as a manager despite being tipped for an exit following the new owners' arrival, but pressure continues to grow on the 60-year-old as the Magpies' run without a victory continues.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former footballer Danny Murphy contended that ex-England and Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson would be an ideal fit for Newcastle in the short-term, and said: “I know for sure the players would like him and be onboard with him. You can’t not.

“He’s been there and done it. He took Palace from an impossible position – they were in a much worse position than Newcastle, by the way – and kept them up comfortably. He knows what he’s doing, he’s been in many relegation fights from his time at Fulham, time at West Brom.

“And of course, with his age and with Newcastle want to do, it is a short term thing, but the other option is to try and go out and get the man you want to move the club forward and give them the project long term. But which top manager is going to want to take that risk right now?

“People talk about Conte, who is very capable, but apparently he’s saying he’s not interested. The reason he’s not interested is because he doesn’t want to waste a year in the Championship.”

