Ex-Chelsea captain sensationally tipped to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle United as midfielder snubs Leeds interest

Here, we round-up the latest Magpies-related stories that have emerged today:

John Terry tipped for Newcastle managerial role

John Terry has been sensationally tipped to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

John Terry has left Aston Villa - and is tipped to succeed Steve Bruce at Newcastle United. (Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes Terry is destined to become a Premier League manager – and name-dropped the Magpies as a potential destination.

After a long and successful spell as Chelsea captain, Terry played one season at Aston Villa before joining Dean Smith’s coaching staff.

Terry, after three years at Villa Park, vacated his assistant manager role earlier this week to pursue managerial opportunities.

And McAvennie believes the pressure Bruce is under at Newcastle could lead to Terry stepping in.

McAvennie told Football Insider: “He’ll get a job no problem. I think he’s doing the right thing by taking a bit of time but there’s no doubt he wants that chance.

“He’ll be watching what happens, he’s got a name that will get him into any club.

“Who knows? Looking at who might be under pressure, Bruce always is. I see him (Terry]) at Newcastle and I honestly think he’ll be a damned good manager.

“He would give some fresh ideas, I’m sure he’s very different to Bruce but it’s a huge job.

“How many top-class coaches did he work under at Chelsea? He must have picked up a few things.

“It won’t be long before he’ll be back in the Premier League.”

Conor Gallagher ‘snubs’ Toon interest

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallager has snubbed interest from Newcastle and Leeds in favour of a move to Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, where he impressed despite their relegation to the Championship.

Gallagher returned to Stamford Bridge this summer but it was quickly made known by Thomas Tuchel that another loan was viewed best for his development.

The Magpies were reportedly one of the clubs to enquire about signing Gallagher but multiple reports suggest he’s chosen to join Patrick Vieira’s Palace.

