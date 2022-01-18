Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Gosens claim

TalkSport’s Alex Crook believes that Robin Gosens could be a Newcastle United player by the time they face Leeds United on Saturday.

Gosens, who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, has been linked with a £30m move to Newcastle and reports earlier this week suggested that personal terms had been agreed between the Magpies and Gosens, leaving just an agreement between the two clubs left to complete the deal.

Crook took to Twitter to reveal that he believes Gosens could be a Newcastle player by the weekend.

“Sources in Germany suggest that personal terms between Newcastle and Gosens have already been agreed,” Crook said.

“They are yet to come to an agreement with Atalanta in terms of a transfer fee.

Eden Hazard playing against Newcastle United in January 2019 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“That’s one that could get done between now – and not just the end of the window – but by the time Newcastle play again in the Premier League.”

Hazard rejection

Despite having a bid accepted by Real Madrid, a move to Newcastle United has reportedly been rejected by Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea winger will be allowed to leave Madrid this month and, according to El Nacional, Newcastle were willing to take the Belgian off their hands for a fee worth north of £30m.

However, because of their current position in the league table, Hazard is not interested in a move to St James’s Park with many believing that only a return to Chelsea would be of interest to the 31-year-old.

Under-18’s secure Blackpool trip

Newcastle United Under-18’s were victorious in the FA Youth Cup against Colchester United last night, setting up a trip to Blackpool in the next round.

A 3-2 victory, courtesy of goals from Callum McNally and Michael Ndiweny after an own-goal opened the scoring, secured Newcastle victory under the floodlights at St James’s Park.

A date and time for the Fifth Round tie away at the Tangerines has not been set, however, competition rules state that the game must be played by the deadline of Saturday February 5, 2022.

