Ex-England star tips Zinedine Zidane to become next Newcastle United boss following Saudi-backed takeover

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane poses with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26, 2018. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)

After a long 18 months for the Magpies, Newcastle United confirmed the £300 million takeover of the club was completed yesterday afternoon.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners have taken ownership of the Premier League side, bringing Mike Ashley’s 14 year stay on Tyneside to an end.

Following the news, plenty of rumours have emerged on who could be set to replace Steve Bruce as manager and former Leeds United and England defender Danny Mills has delivered his verdict.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said: “I would be very, very surprised if Steve Bruce is still in a job come January.

“That’s not because he’s done a bad job it’s just because a new manager is going to come in with some sparkle."

Newcastle United fans have been calling for Bruce’s sacking this season after a poor start which sees them sit 19th in the table after failing to pick up their first win of the campaign after seven matches.

It has been reported that the former Aston Villa boss is likely to be replaced following Mike Ashley’s departure and supporters are hoping a big name will be brought in to lead the new club into its new era.

Mills continued: “An Antonio Conte or someone like that who’s available, who could bring in stellar names.

“Newcastle will be looking at anybody though. Anyone that’s in a job and maybe thinking about moving on.

“Zidane is obviously out of work and available.

“There will be other clubs thinking ‘Hang on a minute, what about our manager?’

“It will be a big, big project for somebody. No doubt, somebody’s going to be offered a lot of money to take the job and have a lot of money to spend.

“There’s a lot to do in terms of recruitment.”

According to Sky Bet, Conte is currently favourite to take over as Newcastle United manager at 3/1, while Zidane’s odds sit at 20/1.

The Frenchman has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in May of this year after winning 11 trophies with the Spanish giants – including three consecutive Champions Leagues.

The Magpies will certainly hope Bruce’s successor will have plenty of experience and silverware to his name, with PCP Capital Partners chief executive Amanda Staveley their long-term intentions to lift the club ‘be top of the Premier League and in Europe'.