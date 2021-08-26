Ex-Everton ace linked with Newcastle United as Toon ‘eye’ Tottenham Hotspur star
Three defeats in three games has not helped lift spirits at St James’s Park with the transfer window closing in just five days' time.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:
Newcastle reignite interest in Lookman
According to fresh reports, Ademola Lookman may now be available on a loan deal and Newcastle could be a destination for the winger.
RB Lepizig had reportedly been holding out for a fee of around £10m, but it now appears they may let Lookman leave on loan again.
Lookman has been on Newcastle’s radar previously with interest particularly high last summer before he opted to join Fulham.
Since returning to RB Leipzig, Lookman has failed to convince new boss Jesse Marsch that he deserves a starting spot and having been left out of each matchday squad so far this campaign, he looks destined to leave Germany.
Wolves and Newcastle are the clubs interested but have just five days to get any deal completed before the transfer window closes.
United ‘eye’ Harry Winks
Newcastle’s search for a midfielder has now landed them at the door of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks.
As a reported deal for Hamza Choudhury continues to drag on, Winks could be the man Newcastle turn to as they search for ways to bolster their midfield.
Winks has been usurped by Oliver Skipp at Tottenham and will want to get first-team football this season if he is to get back into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.
The midfielder featured just 15 times for Spurs in the Premier League last season and his only appearance so far this campaign came in a Europa Conference League qualifier.
Jetro Willems finds new club
Former Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems has finally found himself a new club - ending speculation of a potential return to Tyneside.
The left-back has signed for German outfit Greuther Furth and Willems is aiming to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.
He said: “The last time I was staying fit with an athletic trainer was to be ready to help my new team as quickly as possible.
"I'm really looking forward to my role at the Kleeblatt and getting to know the team."
Greuther Furth were promoted to the Bundesliga last season.