Ex-Liverpool and Leeds United defender doubts decision to send off Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff

Stephen Warnock was appearing on Sky Sports News' Ref Watch on Monday morning.

Kevin Friend showed no hesitation in reaching to his back pocket after Longstaff was penalised for a challenge on midfielder Ruben Neves.

And while former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was certain it was a red card offence, Warnock, who retired his 2018, revealed his doubts over the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallagher said: "I think it is a deserved red card even though somebody said to me he gets the ball. I'm not sure he gets the ball - I think it strikes his shin.

“He brings his leg up and at the point of contact, his studs were high.”

Warnock replied: "You can see by his face that he knows he has done something but the other side of me believes the speed of which Neves comes in, I'm still on the borderline if it is definitely a red card."

The pair, who were appearing on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, were also quizzed about a late penalty appeal for Wolves.

Jamal Lascelles pulled the shirt of Matt Doherty after a cross from former Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore. However, Friend and VAR said no.