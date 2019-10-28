Ex-Liverpool and Leeds United defender doubts decision to send off Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff
Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock admits he is unsure if Sean Longstaff deserved to be sent off during Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Kevin Friend showed no hesitation in reaching to his back pocket after Longstaff was penalised for a challenge on midfielder Ruben Neves.
Steve Bruce said after the game he felt the decision to send Longstaff off in the 82nd-minute was harsh and slammed Neves for his reaction to the tackle.
And while former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was certain it was a red card offence, Warnock, who retired his 2018, revealed his doubts over the incident.
Gallagher said: "I think it is a deserved red card even though somebody said to me he gets the ball. I'm not sure he gets the ball - I think it strikes his shin.
“He brings his leg up and at the point of contact, his studs were high.”
Warnock replied: "You can see by his face that he knows he has done something but the other side of me believes the speed of which Neves comes in, I'm still on the borderline if it is definitely a red card."
The pair, who were appearing on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, were also quizzed about a late penalty appeal for Wolves.
Jamal Lascelles pulled the shirt of Matt Doherty after a cross from former Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore. However, Friend and VAR said no.
“They were both grabbing at each other. For me, no,” said Gallagher. Warnock smiled: “He shouldn’t be grabbing his shirt in the box!”