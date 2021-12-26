Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Hammers competition for Cherries defender

Newcastle United may have to beat off the interests of West Ham in order to secure Lloyd Kelly’s signature in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United and West Ham are reportedly interested in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Bournemouth defender has been in great form for Scott Parker’s side this campaign and has been linked with a reunion with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

According to the Telegraph, West Ham will rival Newcastle for the 23-year-old but it is understood that Bournemouth will not look to sell the player next month.

With the Cherries sitting near the top of the Championship table, it’s likely that only a large bid will tempt them to sell one of their best players.

Berbatov predicts Toon misery

Former Manchester United striker is not predicting a successful night for Eddie Howe’s side against the Red Devil’s tomorrow evening.

Berbatov, who scored three goals in twelve appearances against Newcastle, believes that Howe’s side are ‘building’ for the Championship and that they are ‘leaking goals easily’:

“Newcastle are going to be building their team for the Championship, I said it last week and I’m even more sure of it.” Berbatov wrote for Metro.

“The fans will be really up for this one, they will make it tough, they also need the points desperately. That being said, they are leaking goals easily and United can take advantage of that if they stay concentrated.

“If United have an ambition for big things this season they have to win these matches. Prediction 1-3.”

Magpies want Golden Boy nominee

Stade Reims striker Bilal Toure is a target for Newcastle United - according to the Sun.

Toure was nominated for Europe’s Golden Boy award this year, an award that was won by Spain and Barcelona star Pedri.

This nomination cemented Toure’s position as one of the hottest-prospects across the continent, however, he has struggled in-front of goal this season.

Toure has scored just one goal in Ligue 1 this campaign and is reportedly unsettled at Stade Reims and may look to force a move away from the club either next month or in summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.