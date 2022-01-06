Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Quartet of strikers identified

Newcastle United have reportedly identified four strikers that could be brought into the club to fill the void during Callum Wilson’s injury absence.

Eddie Nketiah is reportedly a target for Newcastle United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

With Wilson revealing that his injury could take longer to heal than initially thought, signing a striker may now become a priority for Newcastle’s business in January.

The Telegraph report that Liverpool’s Divock Origi is one of these strikers, with a reported £7m price tag set on the Belgian.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah is also reportedly being scouted, as is Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

They also report that Eddie Howe could be targeting a reunion with Dominic Solanke, however, Bournemouth are unlikely to sell the striker midway through the season.

Andy Cole’s transfer worry

Former Newcastle striker Andy Cole believes that Newcastle may face problems in attracting players to join the north east this season.

Despite the arrival of Kieran Trippier, Cole still believes that Newcastle’s current position in the Premier League could be a hindrance to players joining.

“I think it’s going to take more than one player to change things.” Cole told Premier League Productions.

“The second half of the season, it’s going to be really tough to stay up. But if you bring quality players like that, then you can stay up. That’s what they are hoping for.

“But I think going to Newcastle now, it’s going to be a real hard sell.

“Trippier has done it, for whatever reason, he believes that Newcastle can stay in the Premier League. But, for other foreign players, it might be harder.”

Dusan Vlahovic reports

The world of Newcastle United social media was sent into meltdown today when a tweet from Tancredi Palmeri, a correspondent for BeIn sports, suggested that Newcastle are ‘working on’ a €70m bid for the striker.

Vlahovic is currently the joint-second highest scorer in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues with only Robert Lewandowski ahead of the 21-year-old in the charts.

Vlahovic has previously been linked with a move to Juventus and Manchester City and most recently, reportedly turned down a move to Arsenal in favour of a ‘more ambitious project’.

