The Spaniard’s position as Everton manager looks to be in a precarious position after the Toffees fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Norwich City - the team that started the day bottom of the Premier League table.

Since beating the Canaries at the end of September, Everton have won just one league game and have slipped to 15th place having taken a total of 19 points from 19 games.

Following yesterday’s defeat to Dean Smith’s side, speculation that Benitez’s time at Goodison Park is nearing an end has grown rapidly, with many reporting that a decision on his future could be made soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic report that Benitez’s ‘departure as manager is coming’ and that he is not expected in the dugout when they face Aston Villa next weekend.

Six Premier League sides have sacked their manager this season with Watford, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Manchester United all changing managers so far this season.

Benitez, 61, took charge of 146 games whilst at Newcastle United and was due to face his old side at Goodison Park last month, however, the game was postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Newcastle United squad.

A date for the rescheduled fixture has yet to be announced and it appears unlikely that Benitez will still be in charge of the Toffees when Everton travel to St James’s Park on Tuesday February 8. Kick-off for the clash on Tyneside is scheduled for 7:45pm.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.