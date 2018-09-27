Ex-Newcastle defender reveals why he signed for his 'friend' Joey Barton

Ryan Taylor has teamed-up with former Newcastle teammate Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town - and has revealed the manager's long-term vision was behind his decision to make a move.

The pair played together at St James's Park between 2009 and 2011, and have now reunited at Highbury as Barton looks to assemble a squad capable to achieving promotion to the Championship.

A utility player during his time on Tyneside, Taylor seems to have settled on a full-back position in recent years - while his trademark set-pieces are still well utilised.

Fleetwood's capture of Taylor has certainly sent a statement of intent out to the rest of League One, with Barton admitting that he was actually embarrassed to offer the defender terms given the limited budget available.

But Taylor, who recently returned from a spell playing in the Indian Super League with ATK, has revealed that finances didn't influence his decision to join the Cod Army.

Instead, he was just keen to be part of Barton's vision for the future of the club - with his new manager keen to keep Taylor involved in the long-term.

Speaking to Fleetwood's official website, Taylor said: "He told me he wanted me in his plans for next season.

"And as soon as a manager tells you that, and especially with being a friend as well, it was a no-brainer.

"It just ticked all the boxes and I was like, 'you know what, let's do this.'

"Circumstances have held me back until I was right [to sign] and like I say, the timing wasn't great but I'm here now and I'm ready to get going."