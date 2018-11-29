Ex-Newcastle midfielder snubs deal at Sunderland's League One rivals

Former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan has turned down an offer to manage AFC Wimbledon.

Nolan was dismissed as manager of Notts County earlier this season, despite leading the club to the League Two play-offs last season.

The role at Meadow Lanes was Nolan's second managerial position - having previously taken a role in the dugout at Leyton Orient - but he has snubbed an opportunity to make an instant return to work.

After two rounds of interviews, Nolan was the front-runner to land the job at AFC Wimbledon after they sacked long-serving Neal Ardley - who has since taken on Nolan's former role at Notts County.

But after careful deliberation, it has been reported that Nolan has turned down the chance to manage the Dons.

Wimbledon are seven points adrift of safety in League One and were beaten 2-1 by a Lee Cattermole-inspired Sunderland earlier this season.

Nolan made 91 appearances at St James's Park during his three-year stint, and also enjoyed spells at Bolton, West Ham United and Leyton Orient in a stellar playing career.

The former midfielder is still among the favourites to take over at third tier side Shrewsbury as he eyes a return to football.