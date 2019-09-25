Ex-Newcastle player reveals the key to getting the best out of £35million Brazilian Joelinton – the solution is sitting on the Magpies’ bench.
Former Newcastle United player Kevin Nolan believes the key to getting the best out £35million man Joelinton – and the solution is sitting on the Magpies’ bench.
While many see Andy Carroll as a back up option to the Brazilian summer signing, Nolan thinks the pair can work as a partnership up top for Steve Bruce.
And he thinks they’d be a “nightmare” for Premier League defences.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Nolan said: “I think the more and more this lad (Carroll) gets fit and the more he is able to start games, I think you might see him and Joelinton working together as a front two because it will certainly help him and it will certainly help Joelinton out too.
“And believe me, they’ll be a nightmare for any defence.”
Joelinton has scored just one goal for Newcastle since his summer move from Hoffenheim in the summer.