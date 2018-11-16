Ex-Newcastle striker Nile Ranger has 'a lot to prove' as he eyes League One contract

Nile Ranger is training with Oxford United - but manager Karl Robinson says he won't be rushed into making a decision on the striker.

The former Newcastle United youngster has not played competitive football since January and has been without a club since his contract at Southend United was terminated for 'reoccurring disciplinary issues'.

But the 27-year-old has been handed an opportunity to impress at League One side Oxford United where manager Robinson has kept a watchful eye on the striker's progress.

And while claiming his off-field behaviour has been 'impeccable' during his spell with the club, Robinson insists he won't be rushed into making a decision on Ranger.

The U's currently sit 21st in League One and have scored just 20 goals - but that lack of firepower isn't enough to force the Oxford boss to rush into a decision on the frontman, who he still feels has 'a lot to prove'.

"He still has a lot to prove to me," said Robinson, speaking to BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's a decision I have to make with the club in mind.

"He's certainly performed well in training and in games whilst we've had him here but, hopefully fans will appreciate it's a decision that's not just going to be a whim because it's desperate.

"It has to be right for the football club first and foremost. Hopefully, Nile falls into the morals and personal standards that I believe this club should uphold.

"But at the same time, I don't like to prejudge people without getting to know them, regardless of the past. You serve your sentence and you should be judged on who you are today."