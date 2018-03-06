Ex-Newcastle striker Patrick Kluivert set for League One job

Former Newcastle United striker Patrick Kluivert is set to take over at Oxford United, according to a report.

The Sun claim that Kluivert is the League One club's No 1 target.

Oxford have also spoken to Kluivert's former Newcastle team-mate Craig Bellamy about the vacant post.

Kluivert netted 13 times for Newcastle during the 2004-05 season.

The former Holland international has had a number of coaching jobs since hanging up his boots a decade ago.

Kluivert was most recently director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

Oxford, 16th in League One, have been without a manager since Pep Clotet was dismissed in January.