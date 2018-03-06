Ex-Newcastle striker Patrick Kluivert set for League One job

The Kassam Stadium
The Kassam Stadium
Share this article

Former Newcastle United striker Patrick Kluivert is set to take over at Oxford United, according to a report.

The Sun claim that Kluivert is the League One club's No 1 target.

Oxford have also spoken to Kluivert's former Newcastle team-mate Craig Bellamy about the vacant post.

Kluivert netted 13 times for Newcastle during the 2004-05 season.

The former Holland international has had a number of coaching jobs since hanging up his boots a decade ago.

Kluivert was most recently director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

Oxford, 16th in League One, have been without a manager since Pep Clotet was dismissed in January.