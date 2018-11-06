Ex-Newcastle target wanted by Manchester City | Liverpool and Manchester United close to transfer breakthrough | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Former Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe is said to be attracting the interest of Premier League champions Manchester City, who are looking into his availability. Pepe was linked with the Magpies when at Angers but later moved to Lille instead. (Manchester Evening Standard)

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez has jokingly told his players to mute the TV when pundits speak about them - unless it is club-record goal scorer Alan Shearer. (Chronicle Live)

Barcelona and Manchester United are keen on Benfica's 15-year-old sensation Ronaldo Camara. The midfielder is a Portugal U17 international. (Record)

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has dismissed reports linking him to rivals Manchester United, insisting he is on the "right" side of the city. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool have made a ‘powerful’ offer to Paris Saint German midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract next summer. Manchester City and Barcelona also hold interest in French midfielder. (Metro)

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is to end his six-month absence away from football by returning to management with AC Milan. (France Football)

And it is believed the Serie A giants are lining up a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, who has often found himself on the substitutes bench this season. (ESPN)

Thorgan Hazard, believes brother Eden will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season before making a decision on his future. (Football.London)

Southampton manager Mark Hughes is one defeat away from the sack after witnessing his Saints side fall to a 6-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday. Sam Allardyce and David Moyes are among the early contenders to replace him. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United could be set to lose full-back Pablo Zabaleta as he seeks a move to the Middle East. (Arab News)

Kasimpasa goal machine Mbaye Diagne is wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers, despite being linked with Leeds United and Hull City throughout the summer. The Senegalese forward has scored 11 goals in 11 Turkish league games this season. (Birmingham Live)