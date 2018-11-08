Ex-Newcastle target wants move | Manchester United eye £100m defender | Liverpool and Chelsea handed boost in midfielder pursuit - Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Ex-Newcastle United target Nicolas Pepe has welcomed interest from Arsenal, however insists he is not thinking of next summer yet. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United are set to offer Anthony Martial a new five-year deal worth £190,000-a-week. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are plotting a move for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen as boss Jose Mourinho looks to solve the club's defensive problems. (La Republica)

Inter Milan has slashed a staggering £100million price tag on defender Milan Skriniar, who has been attracting interest from Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (The Sun)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held a training ground inquest with his players after falling to a 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Red have won just three of their last nine games. (The Guardian)

Ex-Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has told Lyon he hopes to leave next summer with Chelsea and Bayern Munich waiting in the wings. (L'Equipe)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will not move back to Europe on loan when the MLS season concludes. (Daily Mirror)

PSV forward Hirving Lozano revealed he "would love" to play for "one of the Premier League's big clubs". (ESPN)

Southampton are preparing a £15million bid for Portimonense attacker Shoya Nakajima with the Saints the joint-second lowest scorers in the top-flight. (Record)

Ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to meet with the Blues hierachy and has supposedly insisted on taking them the club to court. Conte reportedly feels he is due the rest of his salary after being sacked with one-year remaining on his contract. (Sky Sports)

Fulham first-team coach Scott Parker could get a shot at being the club's manager should they decide to sack Slavisa Jokanovic. (Daily Telegraph)

Watford manager Javi Gracia has agreed a new three-year-deal with the club after he contract was due to expire at the end of the season. (The Times)

Ex-Horents boss Quique Sanchez Flores is being linked up as a potential candidate for the Mexico national team job. (ESPN)

Brighton and Hove Albion are debating whether to loan out Aaron Connolly in January or keep him at the club with the Under-23 team. (The Argus)