Ex-Newcastle targets linked with big-money Arsenal and West Brom moves; Liverpool Man United, Chelsea in headlines

Newcastle United appear no nearer adding to their squad – and what will gall Toon fans even more is two of their former targets being linked with Premier league moves.

Arsenal are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement 29-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, reports the Mirror.

The Gunners are pressing ahead with a £53m move for 28-year-old Aubameyang, who Graham Carr recommended to the Newcastle board a few years ago, only for Mike Ashley & Co to baulk at his £19million price tag.

Elsewhere, former Newcastle boss Alan pardew is believed to be keen to bring Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney to West Brom.

Scotland international Cairney was the subject of interest from rafa Benitez last season, and could be available for £12million, according to the Sun.

Here’s a pick of the other transfer headlines today:

Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident but not unconfident” of bringing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. (Mirror)

Chelsea have also entered the race for Sanchez but United are confident that offering Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, as part of the deal would make them favourites. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to return to Manchester United. (As.com - in Spanish)

Midfielder Emre Can, 24, says he has not signed an agreement to join Juventus in the summer and that he is still talking to Liverpool about extending his stay at Anfield. (Times - subscription required)

Swansea City have held talks with Atletico Madrid over deals to bring 30-year-old France forward Kevin Gameiro and Argentina midfielder Nicolas Gaitan, 29, to south Wales during the January window. (Wales Online)

Everton are trying to complete a £20m deal for 28-year-old Arsenal and England winger Theo Walcott this week. (Mirror)

Bournemouth have approached Arsenal about bringing Walcott to the south coast on loan for the rest of the season. (Sun)

La Liga side Sevilla are confident of securing a loan move for 24-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi. (ESPN)

A move to the Premier League would interest 25-year-old Marseille and Guinea midfielder Bouna Sarr, who is a target for Leicester. (L’Equipe - in French)

West Ham fear their England striker Andy Carroll has had his head turned by the prospect of a loan move to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Alternatively, the Blues’ bid to sign 29-year-old Carroll is set to fail with the Hammers only prepared to consider a permanent deal. (London Evening Standard)

Birmingham City are interested in signing Feyenoord’s 27-year-old Dutch left-back Miquel Nelom. (Mail)

Cardiff have held talks with Bournemouth over striker Lewis Grabban, 30, who cut short his loan spell at Sunderland. (Bournemouth Echo)

Hearts’ attempt to sign Go Ahead Eagles’ 26-year-old Dutch striker Leon de Kogel is on hold after the two clubs failed to agree terms. (Record)