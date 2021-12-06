Ex-Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton cleared of assault

Joey Barton has been cleared of assault following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

The former Newcastle United midfielder, 39, was alleged to have pushed over rival manager Daniel Stendel, leaving him bloodied and with a broken tooth.

When the Bristol Rovers manager gave evidence last week, he denied it was him who shoved then Barnsley manager Stendel after a League One match between his Fleetwood Town team and the South Yorkshire side on April 13 2019.

Joey Barton, Manager of Bristol Rovers looks on as he walks off the pitch at full-time after the Papa John's Trophy match between Bristol Rovers and Chelsea U21 at Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Stendel told a jury how he was walking down the tunnel in the corner of Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium after his side’s 4-2 victory when he was knocked over by a push from behind, causing him to hit his face on the metal structure.

Video footage shown repeatedly during the trial showed Stendel entering the tunnel followed by Barton, jogging, a moment later.

The jury took under two hours to find Barton not guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a week-long trial.

