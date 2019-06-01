Ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark returns to management - in non-league role

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has returned to management after taking over at National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Clark, who spent time at both the Magpies and the Black Cats during his playing career, is set to step into his first managerial role in two years with the non-league outfit.

His most recent job came at Bury, with whom he spent an eight-month spell in 2017.

The 46-year-old has also managed Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Kilmarnock - whom he managed to steer away from relegation from the Scottish top flight.

But Clark is set to return closer to home for his most next managerial challenge as he replaces the outgoing Alun Armstrong at Croft Park.

Armstrong has taken a number of Blyth's key players with him to league rivals Darlington, leaving Clark with something of a rebuilding job - but that hasn't tempered his excitement at taking the job.

“First and foremost, it’s football - I love it, I want to be on the grass,” said Clark.

“I’ve been too long out the game and an opportunity to be at home around my family at a great club with great tradition.

"When they contacted me, I was honoured.”