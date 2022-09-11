Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Dalglish on VAR

Former Newcastle United manager Kenny Dalglish has cited VAR’s error to disallow Tyrick Mitchell’s own-goal at St James’s Park as a reason for Scottish football to be wary of implementing the technology too quickly.

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll is set to return to Reading (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VAR is set to be introduced into Scottish football in the near-future, but Dalglish has warned about some of its failures in English football.

Dalglish told the Sunday Post: "Several managers in England’s top flight were angry last weekend after some strange decisions by VAR. Davie Moyes, Eddie Howe, Jesse Marsch, Graham Potter and Steven Gerrard all had their say – and they were quite right.

"The equaliser that was disallowed for West Ham against Chelsea was a poor call. Newcastle United’s goal in their home game against Crystal Palace should have stood. Leeds United had a good claim for a penalty waved away by VAR in their clash at Brentford.

"We need to get things right more often than not, and there were just too many bad calls last weekend. Scottish football will have VAR later in the season and the officials are working away on it just now.

"As is the case in England and European football, we want it there to help our officials, not embarrass them. I believe the whistlers in Scotland can’t wait for VAR to be up and running.”

Carroll return

Andy Carroll is reportedly set for a return to Championship side Reading on a free transfer.

Carroll spent three months at the Royals last season before moving to West Brom in January.

According to the Reading Chronicle, Carroll is expected to train with Reading this week with a view to making his second debut for the club after the international break at the end of this month.

Caicedo interest

Brighton are reportedly preparing to offer Moises Caicedo a new contract to fend off transfer interest with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all admirers of the Ecuadorian midfielder.