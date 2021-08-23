Ex-Newcastle United defender offers alternative Joe Willock view that will surprise fans

The 21-year-old recently re-joined the Magpies on a permanent basis in a deal worth in excess of £20million following his impressive loan spell.

During his half-season on Tyneside, Willock scored eight goals in 14 games – including a club record equalling second in seven, the same as club legend Alan Shearer.

Head coach Steve Bruce made Willock his number one transfer target this summer but had to be patient before the Gunners decided to cash in on their academy graduate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Pundits and former professionals such as Darren Bent and Rio Ferdinand quickly slammed Arsenal for offloading Willock.

Bent, speaking to talkSPORT, said: “For Arsenal, it was the worst decision.

"I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go. The guy scores goals from midfield man. I really like him.

"I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent."

However, Howey has gone against the popular opinion, insisting Arsenal were right to sell Willock to his former club.

He told This Is Futbol: “I think Arsenal have got a good deal. Yes, he is a prospect but he wasn’t featuring in Arsenal’s team.

“To get £20million for someone who didn’t really get in their team, I think Arsenal have done well. It’s good business.”

Willock made his second Magpies debut at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, playing a full 90 minutes as Bruce’s side lost 2-0.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.