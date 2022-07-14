The Liverpool Echo has reported that The Toffees are hopeful that the 21-year-old will sign a new deal this week but he has been left out of the club’s pre-season tour of the USA as he is technically a free agent.

Gibson joined Everton from Newcastle in the summer of 2017 for a deal worth up to £6million, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

The centre-back spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in League One but was limited to just five League One appearances. He has also had loan spells at Fleetwood Town and Reading.

Everton's British defender Lewis Gibson reacts at the end of the friendly football match between Kariobangi Sharks and Everton at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on July 7, 2019. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)