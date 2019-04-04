Ex-Newcastle United derby hero 'weighing-up' retirement after injury woes

Former Newcastle United ace Ryan Taylor is weighing-up retirement - according to his current manager.

Taylor reunited with former teammate Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town in the summer, but has struggled since making the move the Cod Army.

The 34-year-old - who remains the last Newcastle player to score a winner in a Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland - has made just 11 appearances for the League One side this term.

And the last of those came back in December with the utility man falling out of favour as Fleetwood chase a play-off spot.

In recent weeks, Taylor has been sidelined with a broken nose picked up in a friendly with Wigan Athletic.

And Barton admits that he is unlikely to feature in Town's remaining seven games this campaign - which includes a visit from Sunderland in their penultimate clash.

Indeed, the Fleetwood boss claims that Taylor is already 'weighing-up' his future and may call time on a 17-year professional career this summer.

“It is not looking too rosy for him," said Barton, speaking to the Blackpool Gazette.

“I will be surprised if we see him again this season.

“It is disappointing for him but it is just one of those things, the team has progressed and moved on.

“Unfortunately for him, he got injured at a couple of key times and lost momentum.

“He is having a bit of an evaluation about where he is and what he wants to do next year.

“He has had a fantastic career and he is sitting down and weighing up with his family whether he wants to continue that or move into the next phase of his life journey.”

Taylor joined Fleetwood after a spell in Asia with Indian Super League side ATK.