The Magpies have recently enjoyed friendlies against Doncaster Rovers, York City and Harrogate Town as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds that you may have missed this morning:

Newcastle United verdict delivered

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United at at Keepmoat Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Football finance expert Keiran Maguire has delivered his verdict on the transfer situation at Newcastle United.

The tribunal overseeing arbitration proceedings between the Premier League and Newcastle United has been adjourned until next year.

That means that the Magpies will continue to be owned by Mike Ashley, something Maguire believes will harm Steve Bruce’s chances in the transfer market

He told Football Insider: “The implications are that we are in the summer transfer window and in an ideal world, Mike Ashley would have sold the club.

“That would have allowed the new owners to make progress in terms of recruitment. It leaves Steve Bruce in limbo.

“Ashley’s position is similar to someone who is about to move out of their house and notices a crack in the window. He’s not likely to get it repaired for the next person, is he?

“If the next person is not in until at least 2022, Ashley is going to be wondering what the bare minimum he can spend is.

“His objective seems to be that he’s happy to finish 17th each season. I think it’s depressing from a Newcastle fan’s perspective.

“It’s also depressing from Bruce’s perspective because he would have liked more certainty going into the summer.“

The latest Newcastle United and Premier League transfer gossip from around the web

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is optimistic of beating Leeds United and Newcastle United to the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (The Sun)

Watford have had a £15m bid for Adam Armstrong turned down with Blackburn holding out for £25m for the former England Under-21 forward. (Sun)

Arsenal hope to confirm the £50m signing of England defender Ben White from Brighton after his medical this weekend. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United may look to sell France forward Anthony Martial with Tottenham interested in the France forward. (Daily Star)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.